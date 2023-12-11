Hartlepool shoppers can remember a loved one this Christmas as a long-standing tradition continues.

The Alice House Hospice Trees of Remembrance stall in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is up and running and welcoming people to place a bauble on a Christmas tree in memory of someone special.

For a small donation, supporters can place a decoration on one of the trees with a message attached in tribute to somebody they will be missing this Christmas.

The stall, positioned outside River Island, is staffed by kind volunteers and is open Monday to Saturday until December 22.

Julie and Jude from Alice House Hospice patrons EDF Energy volunteering on the Trees of Remembrance Stall in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

The hospice is also selling calendars, seasonal merchandise and tickets for their £2,000 cash draw on the stall.

Alice Hospice’s community fundraiser, Janice Forbes, said: “The Trees of Remembrance has become a local tradition and each year we welcome thousands of visitors to our stall.

"We hope that taking part offers some small comfort to people who have experienced a bereavement and would also like to thank all of our wonderful volunteers and supporters who make this campaign possible.

“As always, everything raised will be used to fund our care services. Thanks also to all of the businesses who have sponsored this year’s trees.”

The Trees of Remembrance are sponsored this year by Thea’s Wardrobe, WA Smith Insurance, James David Hearing Care, Napoli Wood Fired Pizza, Atterway Ltd and the Reupholstery Centre.

Proceeds will help the hospice to provide care support to people affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.