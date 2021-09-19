Hartlepool's Middleton Grange centre holding One Great Day for Great Ormond Street Hospital and autism charity

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is inviting shoppers to join them in a host of activities for the young and young at heart with its One Great Day fundraiser.

It takes place on Saturday, September 25, with various summer fete type activities and competitions to raise money for Stockton-based autism charity Daisy Chain and the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft said: “We have run One Great Day twice before although not last year due to Covid.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft (centre) with his 11-year-old son Calell (left) and his friend Alfie Linton aged 10, getting ready for the One Great Day event.

"Each time 50% of the proceeds go to Great Ormond Street and the other half to a local charity which this year is Daisy Chain.

"We hope people will come and join us, have a fun time and help us raise some money.”

Activities taking place in the central square area from 11am to 3pm will include Hook A Duck, Whack A Rat, Name the Teddy, Tabletop Horse Race and a large Connect 4.

Gym Xercise4less will also be running a fitness event, Daisy Chain workers will be there, and there will be chances to win prizes on raffles and a tombola.

Families are invited to join in the fun and games at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Children are also invited to get busy in preparation for the event by entering a colouring competition to be in with a chance of winning a £20 gift voucher for The Entertainer.

Simply print off one of the One Great Day monster pictures from Middleton Grange’s Facebook page and let them express their creative side.

The competition is open to children aged 5-11 and entries need to be taken along to the event on Saturday and handed in to a member of staff before 12pm. The winner will be announced on the day.

Raffle tickets are £1 a strip from First Class Shoe Repairs and will be drawn at 3pm on the day.

Middleton Grange does a lot of work for charity.

Last Christmas the centre made headlines when staff collected a staggering 174,000 gifts for children and old people.

It was after its annual Giving Tree went online for the first time due to fewer people going out because of lockdown.

