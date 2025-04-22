Hartlepool's Middleton Grange shopping centre holds 'magical' Alice in Wonderland Easter event

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
Part of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre was turned into a whimsical wonderland over the Easter weekend.

Centre bosses put on an Alice In Wonderland experience on Saturday complete with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and lots of fun and games.

Youngsters got to meet Alice herself and listen to her stories, as well as the Mad Hatter and join in with some biscuit and cake decorating.

There was also fun games for shoppers to have a go at including Flamingo Croquet where players used flamingo mallets to knock the ball through playing cards.

Alice and the Mad Hatter ready for their tea party in the Alice in Wonderland event in Middleton Grange on Saturday,

The colourful event was free and aimed at visitors of all ages.

And as the free event was held on Easter Saturday, a classic egg hunt was laid on.

Children had to explore the centre to find hidden golden eggs for the chance to win one of a number of prizes.

The centre said it was a magical day and look forward to putting on more events.

