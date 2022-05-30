Fashion retailer H&M confirmed last week that it is to close its branch at Teesside Retail Park in June due to a reported change in customer behaviour.

It follows the closure of the chain’s stores in Middlesbrough’s Cleveland Centre last summer and in Stockton.

But the future of Hartlepool’s H&M in Middleton Grange shopping centre appears safe.

H&M in Hartlepool's Middleton Grange shopping centre. Picture by FRANK REID

H&M said: “We have no announcements to make regarding our H&M store in Middleton Grange shopping centre in Hartlepool.

"This store remains incredibly important to us and our loyal customers there.”

It sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.