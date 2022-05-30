Fashion retailer H&M confirmed last week that it is to close its branch at Teesside Retail Park in June due to a reported change in customer behaviour.
It follows the closure of the chain’s stores in Middlesbrough’s Cleveland Centre last summer and in Stockton.
But the future of Hartlepool’s H&M in Middleton Grange shopping centre appears safe.
H&M said: “We have no announcements to make regarding our H&M store in Middleton Grange shopping centre in Hartlepool.
"This store remains incredibly important to us and our loyal customers there.”
The Hartlepool store took over the large unit previously occupied for years by Marks and Spencer in six years ago.
It sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.
Globally, H&M reported a sudden slowdown in sales earlier this year after it halted operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.