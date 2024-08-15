Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of households are set to receive payments of up to £500 from the government's Household Support Fund

HSF payments are managed and distributed by local councils, with amounts varying by region

Funds are officially available until September, but resources in some areas may run out sooner

Eligibility varies by location, often based on financial hardship or benefits received

Residents should check their local council’s website for specific criteria and application details

Thousands of households will soon benefit from a £500 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

The distribution of these funds is managed by local councils, with the exact amounts differing by region.

The fund is designed to address essential needs such as food, clothing and utilities, providing support through vouchers and small grants to help mitigate the cost-of-living crisis.

While the HSF is officially available until September (more information on whether or not it will continue past this point is available below), funds in some areas may deplete sooner, so act promptly if you think you qualify.

Listed below are the latest local HSF council schemes we’ve identified over the past week. For details on similar schemes in your area, please head to the end of this article.

Bath & North East Somerset

Low-income households in Bath & North East Somerset can receive significant support through the local council's Household Support Fund scheme which is providing cash and vouchers to those most in need.

The Discretionary Crisis Fund is currently active, offering essential assistance to thousands of residents struggling with life's necessities.

If you reside in the area and find it challenging to afford essentials, act quickly, as the deadline is Friday 30 September. Depending on your circumstances, you could receive up to £500 directly into your bank account.

Additionally, if you have children in school and are already receiving benefit-related Free School Meals, you'll automatically receive vouchers to help cover food costs during school holidays.

The fund doesn't just offer cash; it also provides vital support through partner organisations, addressing needs like food, fuel and energy bills.

To access the assistance, you must be over 18, live in Bath & North East Somerset, and be able to demonstrate financial hardship, with savings under £2,000.

For more information, head to Bath & North East Somerset Council’s website

Derby

Derby Council has received funding and announced details for households eligible to apply for vouchers and gadgets valued at more than £150. The council is offering vouchers worth up to £75 for food and another £40 for energy.

Additionally, households can receive items valued at £150, such as energy-saving light bulbs, heat pads, and slow cookers, to help reduce energy bills. Children eligible for free school meals will also receive food vouchers worth £100 for holiday periods.

Derby Council says that any household demonstrating financial hardship can apply for the vouchers. The scheme will remain open until the funds are fully allocated or until the end of September.

For more information, head to Derby City Council website’s

Spelthorne

Spelthorne Council in Surrey is providing one-time payments of £50 to thousands of households in need. Each household can receive a maximum of one payment, which will be directly deposited into bank accounts.

Eligibility for the £50 payment applies to those living in the Spelthorne area who receive any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credit

Job Seekers Allowance

Income Support

Employment Support Allowance (Income-related)

Pension Credit

If you applied to previous rounds of the Household Support Fund, you should have automatically received the £50 in your bank account in July.

But if you are eligible and have not previously received assistance, you must apply through the council’s website by Friday 23 September. Alternatively, you can call 01784 446374 to request a paper application form.

For more information, head to Spelthorne Borough Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

Will the Household Support Fund be extended again?

The Household Support Fund is officially scheduled to continue until September 2024 at the time of writing.

There have been discussions about potentially expanding or adjusting the HSF, with the government facing calls to extend the crucial support scheme by MPs pushing for its continuation.

But official plans or announcements regarding the HSF's continuation or any changes to its structure after September 2024 have not been confirmed.

Labour’s Baroness Maeve Sherlock has said that the new administration is "reviewing all policies," including the vital relief fund.

During a House of Lords session, Baroness Sherlock, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under-secretary of state, said: "When I looked at how the financing (for HSF) had been provided, I saw that the money had been provided for only six months.

“Therefore, there is currently nothing in the budget to go beyond that. But I take [the] broader point about cliff edges and short notice being unhelpful.

“We need to get back to a space where we can support councils with longer, multiyear funding to give them the kind of stability they need but simply have not had recently. At this stage, we do not know what the future of the fund is."

Though the scheme was introduced by the Conservative government, Labour has expressed a strong commitment to addressing the cost-of-living crisis and supporting low-income households.

This aligns with the goals of the Household Support Fund, making it reasonable to assume that they would extend the HSF or continue a similar form of support.

Such a decision will depend on the Labour government's budget priorities and financial constraints. If extending the fund aligns with their broader economic strategy and available resources, it is more likely to continue.

And if there is significant public and political support - which clearly there is - for the fund, Labour may be further inclined to extend it.

If you’ve benefited from the Household Support Fund or have questions about applying, we’d love to hear from you! Share your experiences, tips, or any concerns in the comments section.