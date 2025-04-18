Modified Fire TV Stick users warned this is how police detect them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Dodgy’ firesticks are facing crackdowns.

Police visited home late last year.

But how are modified Fire TV sticks detected?

Authorities have been clamping down on so-called ‘dodgy’ Firesticks. The jailbroken devices have become popular over the last decade.

While modifying a Fire TV Stick isn’t illegal in itself, using one to watch pirated materials is. If caught you could land a big fine.

But how exactly do the authorities detect ‘dodgy’ firesticks? Here’s all you need to know:

How are ‘dodgy’ Firesticks detected?

Authorities in the UK have intensified efforts to tackle illegal streaming devices such as modified Fire TV sticks and IPTV services | Photothek via Getty Images

The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) has been carrying out a clampdown on ‘dodgy’ firesticks during 2024. But Yahoo! News also reports that it is not just the sellers that could be at risk of legal trouble over the illicit streaming sticks.

FACT has explained in the past: “Fact constantly monitors the digital landscape to combat illegal streaming activities in the UK and Ireland. We utilise a range of methods to identify individuals engaged in unauthorised businesses that offer access to illegal streams.”

According to Your Local Guardian , the agency heavily relies heavily on people reporting having seen an illegal stream - to catch people. But if FACT becomes aware of an illegal streamers, you could get a knock at your door.

FACT added: “One of these methods is through our partnership with Crimestoppers to make it as easy as possible to report illegal streaming, and over the past year, we have seen a significant increase in the number of reports directly linked to Firesticks and illegal streaming.

"These reports are then investigated by our Intelligence Unit, and followed up with a rolling programme of action which includes issuing 'Cease and Desist' letters and conducting nationwide 'Knock and Talks'.

"These home visits, undertaken in conjunction with law enforcement, serve to inform individuals about their activities and the immediate need to cease and desist or face further action or prosecution. We also work in close collaboration with law enforcement to gather further evidence to actively pursue legal actions against these criminal entities."

What is illegal about ‘jailbroken’ firesticks?

The term ‘jailbroken’ simply refers to installing software that allows you to circumvent any restrictions placed by the maker of a device - such as an Amazon Fire Stick. It is not illegal per say to jailbreak a device, but it can be against the law to use one if you are doing anything illegal with it.

For example if you had a ‘jailbroken’ PlayStation and used it to play pirated video games, that would be illegal. The main legal issue with ‘dodgy’ firesticks is how they are often used to watch illicit sport streams, to get around paying for Sky or other subscriptions.

Also if you don’t pay for a TV licence and watch live sports on a ‘dodgy’ firestick you could be putting yourself at risk of landing a big fine. The max punishment is a £1,000 fine - which could reach £2,000 if you live in Guernsey.

