Morrisons is launching a new loyalty points promotion from 8 October

Shoppers spending £15+ in participating franchise stores will earn 1,500 bonus points

5,000 points convert into a “Morrisons Fiver” to spend in-store or online

Three £15 qualifying shops could be enough to earn a £5 voucher

The offer comes as Morrisons expands its More Card scheme and adds 200 new own-brand lines

If you’re a shopper at one particular major UK supermarket, your loyalty could soon pay off in more ways than one.

From Wednesday, October 8, Morrisons is rolling out a new promotion that gives its More Card holders a fast track to rewards, and it could mean cheaper shopping for regular customers.

Shoppers who spend £15 or more in a single transaction will get an instant bonus of 1,500 More Card points.

To put that into context, it usually takes 1,000 products to build the same total under standard earning rules, so it’s a hefty boost.

A member of staff scans groceries inside Rochdale's Morrisons supermarket. The supermarket is launching a new loyalty points promotion from October 8 (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The offer applies in participating franchise stores that use Morrisons’ loyalty scheme. Franchise branches are stores that carry a supermarket’s branding and products but are owned and run by independent operators, rather than the supermarket itself.

The franchisee pays for the right to use the name and systems, while Morrisons supplies stock, branding, and support. In practice, they look and feel like a normal Morrisons, but they’re managed by a local business owner.

Points are a key part of Morrisons’ loyalty setup. Each scan of the More Card (or the app) earns five points per item purchased.

Once you’ve saved up 5,000 points, they automatically convert into a “Morrisons Fiver”, which can be redeemed in-store or online. With this latest offer, three qualifying £15 shops would be enough to bank a fiver to put towards your next food shop.

The promotion comes as Morrisons continues expanding its More Card reach. Franchise branches are getting the scheme alongside 200 new own-brand lines being introduced over the next few weeks.

The supermarket has also extended More Card savings to Deliveroo, letting shoppers bag discounts on essentials like fruit, veg, meat and dairy when ordering via the app.

How to make the most of the deal

Check your local branch – not all stores are included, so look out for signage or ask staff if your franchise is participating.

– not all stores are included, so look out for signage or ask staff if your franchise is participating. Plan shops in £15 blocks – spending just over the threshold in multiple smaller visits could earn you more points than one big weekly shop.

– spending just over the threshold in multiple smaller visits could earn you more points than one big weekly shop. Stack with other deals – combine the offer with More Card exclusive discounts for extra savings.

– combine the offer with More Card exclusive discounts for extra savings. Redeem quickly – once your points hit 5,000, your “Morrisons Fiver” will appear automatically on your card or app, ready to use.

With food costs still squeezing household budgets, Morrisons’ latest loyalty push could give shoppers a small but welcome buffer.

