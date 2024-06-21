Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons’ two petrol stations in Hartlepool are to close for several days for refits.

The sites in Clarence Road and Stockton Road will be closed to customers from 2pm on Sunday, June 23, until Friday, June 28.

It is as a result of them being taken over by Motor Fuel Group, the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator.

Morrisons said on social media: “We would like this opportunity to thank all our customers new and old who have supported us since the day we opened.

Morrison petrol station in Clarence Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Meanwhile, customers are advised that both petrol stations can only accept card payments between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23.