Nationwide may pay a £100 ‘Fairer Share’ bonus to members again in 2025

The decision will be announced on 29 May with Nationwide’s full year results

In 2024, £385 million was paid to 3.85 million members under this scheme

Bonus eligibility requires an active current account plus savings or mortgage

Payments, if approved, are expected to be made between mid and late June

Building society members eager for their annual £100 ‘Fairer Share’ bonus now have a crucial date to mark in their calendars.

Nationwide has revealed when the decision on whether the popular payment will return in 2025 will be made alongside its full year financial results.

For the past two years, Nationwide has rewarded millions of loyal members with the exclusive bonus, paying out a total of £385 million to 3.85 million customers in 2024 alone — up from £340 million the year before.

The ‘Fairer Share’ scheme is designed to thank members who use Nationwide for their everyday banking and also hold a savings account or mortgage with the society.

(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

But the bonus isn’t guaranteed. The building society’s Board decides annually if the scheme can continue, based on Nationwide’s financial performance.

A spokesperson said: “The Fairer Share payment for 2025 will depend on our financial results, which we will announce on [Thursday] May 29.”

This payment is separate from Nationwide’s recent ‘Thank You’ bonus, where millions received £50 following the Virgin Money UK acquisition.

Who could qualify for the 2025 bonus?

While details for this year haven’t been released yet, last year’s criteria give a clear picture of who might benefit:

Those who hold an open Nationwide current account by 31 March 2025 and keep it active (either by depositing at least £500 or making at least 10 outgoing payments within the first three months of the year).

Those who have either a Nationwide savings account with a minimum balance of £100 or a mortgage with at least £100 outstanding.

If the bonus goes ahead, members who qualify can expect to hear from Nationwide around Saturday, May 31, with payments likely arriving between mid and late June.

For now, Nationwide customers should keep an eye on that May 29 announcement — it could bring welcome news for millions hoping to receive the popular bonus again.

