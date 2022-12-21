STW Clearance, in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, specialises in end of line and bankrupt stock at knock down prices.

The family-run business sells everything from electrical goods and furniture to toys and toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also supporting charitable causes as well.

STW Clearance manager Vikki Winspear.

A spokesman for the store said: “Times are tough and we are just trying to give a little bit back into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is struggling for money so if we can buy things at a reasonable price and pass on a good saving it helps everybody.

"Things like toilet paper have gone up 30% which is ridiculous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STW Clearance store has opened up on Whitby Street South selling discounted goods.

"Since word got out we have been absolutely inundated with people coming down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some things we have run out of and people are asking if we can get certain things.

"As long as people support it we will be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store has sold everything from the latest must-have toys to 3D printers, laptop computers and sportswear.

Manager Vikki Winspear recently gave a number of children’s toys to professionals who support youngsters separated from their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year it is planning to support local food banks.

The stock in store changes all the time depending on what products and bargains the operators can find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also employing a number of people including one warehouse worker who had been out of work for 14 years.