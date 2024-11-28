New Hustlers Pool and Sports Bar opens in the same building as former Hartlepool Sports Bar

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Hustlers Pool and Sports Bar, in Park Road, Hartlepool .Picture by FRANK REID
It is a case of déjà vu for a Hartlepool watering hole after opening again as a sports bar.

Hustlers Pool and Sports Bar has opened in the town’s Park Road in the same building that was previously a popular sports-themed bar under different owners.

It was formerly the Gillens Sports Bar and later Three Lions sports bar, which operated from the mid-Nineties to the late 2000s before closing.

Since then, it has also been a cafe and a Chinese buffet but has been closed for several years.

the pool table area at Hustlers.

The new venture is the brainchild of owner Samantha Wilson and follows an extensive five-month refurbishment.

She said: “I felt the town was lacking something that had a mixture of everything and my partner played pool.

"The venue had been empty for quite a long time. We did a bit of chasing and managed to get the lease.

Several thousand pounds has been invested in the overhaul of the bar.

The former Gillens Sports Bar in Park Road.

"It took a lot of hard work and has been fully renovated since the beginning of June.”

The bar features eight pool tables, including blue International Professional Pool Association tables and bars both upstairs and downstairs.

It has been partly open for a number of weeks with an official opening expected to be confirmed soon.

Samantha added: “The original focus was to serve food but the feedback from the clientele was it would be better as a sports bar.

"A lot of people from around the area remember it as being a sports bar.”

And she said the response from patrons so far has been “amazing”. Samantha said: “Just upstairs alone where the pool hall is it has been better than expected.

“We have already got regulars coming back to us.”

The bar plans to introduce table tennis as well and has started to hold events such as quizzes.

And an exhibition with pool pro Chris Melling in January of next year is fully booked up.

Samantha also revealed the aim to further extend the premises downstairs to be able to accommodate live bands or functions and events, adding: “The possibilities are endless.”

