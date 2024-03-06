Objections lodged over plan for new fish and chip shop in Hartlepool - citing it would be bad for people's health
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council last year to convert 91 Elwick Road into a hot food takeaway.
Applicant Manminder Singh Dhatt states he identified the premises “as a perfect site for his fish and chip shop”.
According to proposals, the conversion would create two full-time jobs and one part-time role at the site which was last used as a beauty salon providing training opportunities, which closed in 2022.
The application is to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, March 13, however a report from officers ahead of the meeting recommends the proposals are refused.
It states: “The application site is located within a largely residential area and not in a designated retail centre.
“The proposed development is also considered to conflict with local plan policy requirements with respect to undermining efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and would have a negative impact on public health.”
The council’s public health department is objecting to the application, raising concerns it would “contribute to poor health and health inequalities through the increase in the availability of high fat and sugar foods”.
They added the town “already has a high number of takeaway and fast food outlets”.
Three objections have also been submitted from residents, including a petition with around 10 signatures, raising concerns over issues including parking, traffic, littering and noise.
A planning statement in support of the application argues it would deliver “additional diversity of food providers” and include “healthier options”.