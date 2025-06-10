Thousands of shoppers could be affected as the bargain giant reshapes its high street footprint 🏬

Dramatic shake-up sees Poundland confirm 25 store closures in August

10 branches will shut on August 10, with 15 more closing on August 17

Closures are part of a wider restructuring plan revealed in June

Up to 200 stores face closure, with rent cuts at hundreds more

Poundland says move is vital to protect jobs and future of the business

Shoppers across the UK are set to lose more local shops next month as a major discount chain continues a shake-up of its retail network.

It was revealed in June that hundreds of Poundland stores could shut down as part of a dramatic turnaround plan designed to rescue a struggling discount chain and pave the way for a sale.

Between 150 and 200 Poundland stores were reportedly earmarked for immediate closure, with up to 500 more facing steep rent cuts of up to 50% as part of a court-backed restructuring scheme.

Now, Poundland has announced that a total of 25 stores will shut their doors for good in August, with closures split across two dates: 10 branches on August 10, followed by 15 more on August 17.

The chain currently runs more than 800 shops across the UK and employs around 16,000 people.

Poundland’s retail director, Darren MacDonald, said the decision to close stores was “sincerely regrettable” but necessary to safeguard the wider business.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“While our anticipated network of around 650–700 stores remains a sizeable one, we entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when one nearby closes,” he said.

The chain, which has long been a go-to for low-cost essentials, says it is prioritising the future of its remaining stores and "thousands of jobs".

Staff at the affected stores were first informed in June, with final details confirmed this week. A formal consultation process is now underway to explore potential job moves for those affected.

Which Poundland stores are closing?

The latest closures will affect towns and cities in England, Wales and Scotland, with locations including Cardiff, Shrewsbury, Hull, Poole and Worcester.

Closing on August 10:

Ammanford

Birmingham Fort

Cardiff Valegate

Cramlington

Leicester

Long Eaton

Port Glasgow

Seaham

Shrewsbury

Tunbridge Wells

Closing on August 17:

Bedford

Bidston Moss

Broxburn

Craigavon

Dartmouth

East Dulwich

Falmouth

Hull St Andrews

Newtonabbey

Perth

Poole

Sunderland

Stafford

Thornaby

Worcester

