Pubs, cafes and restaurants urged to get involved in campaign promoting Hartlepool's hospitality offer

Local businesses are being encouraged to get involved in a campaign promoting Hartlepool’s hospitality sector.

The next Hartlepool Restaurant Week will run from Monday, October 20, to Sunday, October 26, and is a chance for restaurants, pubs and cafes to showcase their menus and market themselves to a new clientele.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, it aims to build on the last Hartlepool Restaurant Week in January which saw 27 businesses take part and more than 2,000 customers take advantage of offers.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “The hospitality sector is a very important part of the Hartlepool economy, providing employment for large numbers of local people.

“Hartlepool Restaurant Week reflects the council’s ongoing commitment to support local businesses by providing them with an invaluable opportunity to promote themselves and reach out to potential new customers.

“We have a diverse range of eateries, and I would encourage as many as possible to get involved in this fantastic initiative.”

The initiative takes place twice a year and participating businesses are required to offer either specific Hartlepool Restaurant Week menus or specials within their existing menu at four set price points of £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Restaurants must also be able to offer a dine in experience to take part.

Participating restaurants will be added to Hartlepool Restaurant Week’s dedicated webpage, and the event will be promoted including via the Explore Hartlepool social media channels.

Businesses wishing to take part can register now at https://www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week-2025/