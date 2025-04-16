See when Hartlepool Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi stores open over Easter

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:46 BST
The Easter break is almost here – and with it comes changes to the town’s supermarket opening hours.

If you are heading out to do your weekly big shop, or just want to nip out for a loaf and some milk, here are the times you need to know for the major supermarkets in Hartlepool.

Tesco Extra, at Belle Vue Way, will be open from 6am-10pm on Good Friday (April 18) and 6am-midnight as usual on Saturday.

The store will be closed on Sunday and open 8am-6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hartlepool's supermarkets will be subject to different opening hours this Easter weekend.

Shoppers can visit Asda at Marina Way, from 6am-12am on Good Friday, and 6am-10pm on Saturday.

It is also shut all day on Easter Sunday, and re-opens from 8am-10pm on Monday.

Morrisons, in Clarence Road, will be open for business 7am-10pm on Good Friday, 7am-10pm on Saturday and 7am-8pm on Monday.

It will be closed on Easter Sunday under the country’s trading laws.

Aldi, which has branches at Dunston Road, and Brenda Road, is open at 8am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and 8am-8pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lidl, with stores at Jesmond Gardens and Teesbay Retail Park, will be open as usual on Friday and Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 8am-10pm on Monday.

Iceland branches, located in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Oakesway and Teesbay Retail Park, are due to be open as usual on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, and Monday, but closed on Sunday.

And M&S Foodhall at Anchor Retail Park will be open 8am-7pm on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday, 8am-8pm on Saturday, and closed on Easter Sunday.

