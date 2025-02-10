Several high street stores are set to close, with big changes for shoppers 🛍️

A high street fashion brand with 105 stores will close 12 locations in February and March

The closures will mainly affect stores in the North East of England

The brand recently entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement to restructure its debts

Previous closures included stores in Wolverhampton, Kidderminster, and Crewe earlier this year

A well-known high street fashion brand with 105 stores is set to close 12 branches in the coming weeks.

Select Fashion will shut down a dozen of its locations, primarily in the North East of England, including sites in Peterlee, South Shields, and Ashington. It follows a series of closures by the brand last year.

Select, owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, fell into administration in 2019, citing challenging high street conditions, but was later bought out by Genus UK Limited.

Recent filings with Companies House revealed that the business entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) last summer, a restructuring process that allows businesses to negotiate their debts, including rent reductions with landlords.

This method is often used by struggling companies, with others like Caffe Nero and Body Shop having utilised it previously.

Which Select stores are closing?

Select has already closed several locations this month, including stores in Wolverhampton and Kidderminster. In January, it also closed shops in Crewe and Scunthorpe.

But now, The Sun reports that it has seen documents showing how staff have been informed of 12 further store closures throughout February and March.

The full list of Select store closures is as follows:

Ashington

Chippenham

Hartlepool

Hull Hessle

Hull St Stephens

Merthyr Tydfil

Peterlee

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

South Shields

Thornaby

Wellingborough

It is unclear exactly when each store will close, although The Sun reports that the Merthyr Tydfil store will shut in March, and the Wellingborough store will close its doors on the 15th of the same month.

At the time of the January closures, the shopping centre hosting the store in Kidderminster posted a message advising customers to use any credit vouchers before it shut.

In Crewe, a local news outlet shared an image of the store displaying posters announcing a closing-down sale.

While no further closing-down sales have been confirmed, if a Select branch near you is closing, it’s worth checking out to see if there are any bargains to be had.

Select Fashion was founded in 1988, known for offering affordable, on-trend fashion for women. The brand initially grew through high-street stores across the UK, positioning itself as a value-focused alternative to other fashion retailers.

Select was originally owned by the Mahiroğlu family and was part of a larger group of businesses under their control. Over the years, the company expanded its presence, with over 200 stores at its peak.

What do you think of the closures? Will you be visiting any of the stores before they shut? Share your thoughts or any experiences you’ve had with the brand in the comments section.