Problems have also been reported with Sky TV ⚠

Users report problems with Sky internet this morning.

Down Detector showing issues in major cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Some problems were also reported with Sky TV.

Sky users have been hit by internet outages this morning. Down Detector is reporting issues across the UK on Monday (8 June).

Sky. (Shutterstock)

The issues were first reported overnight with a peak on the website at around 1am. However further outages have been experienced throughout the morning with some issues also reported with Sky TV.

The map of reported Sky outages on Down Detector shows issues in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow on Monday. The majority of problems are with the internet, making up 88% of reports, however there is a small amount of reported TV issues and 4% of reports are for a total blackout.

One user attempted to contact Sky’s Help team on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Hi, is sky mobile network down at the moment? Internet isn’t working.” The company has yet to respond to the query.”