The Hartlepool pub that will be a football free zone on the night of the England v Italy final

The Fishermans Arms landlady Hazel Whitelock with dog Sunny behind the bar.

But one Hartlepool pub is offering drinkers an alternative as it will be a football-free zone.

The Fisherman’s Arms, on the Headland, does not have a TV so will not be showing the game.

It will still be open for the small number of people not interested in the big match although landlady Hazel Whitelock admitted she is not expecting to be busy.

The Fishermans Arms. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunday night’s game is England’s first final in a major competition since the 1966 World Cup win against West Germany.

Hazel said: “We’ve advertised we don’t have a telly so won’t be showing the game.

“I will be open but to be honest I’m not expecting many people in. I think everybody will be at home with it being the final.

"If anybody wants to come in they are welcome. We will be football free and are dog friendly.”

Hazel, who along with partner Glen Murphy run the pub, which is ironically in Southgate – which shares the same name as England boss Gareth Southgate – are not big football fans so do not mind missing out.

Almost 24 million people tuned in to watch England’s semi-final win against Denmark on Wednesday night, making it the most watched match of the tournament so far.

West Germany v England in 1990 still holds the record for the biggest ever TV audience for an England football match, watched by an average of 25.2 million.