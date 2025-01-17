Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the region’s largest housing associations has opened its first store in Hartlepool to support customers.

Thirteen opened the store in Middleton Grange shopping centre on Monday following the success of a “pop up” store in the centre.

It is to provide customers and the community with the chance to get the support and services they require.

The new Hartlepool branch is Thirteen’s fourth customer store to open, creating three new jobs for dedicated touchpoint hosts, with other stores in Middlesbrough, Stockton and Hull.

Left to right, Jamie Dalgrano (touchpoint team leader) Ashleigh Denison (touchpoint host) and Alison Wright (employability caseworker) outside the Thirteen Store, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Hartlepool. Picture and caption by FRANK REID

Customers can speak to members of the team to report a repair, provide feedback, discuss their tenancies, find a new home to rent or buy or receive employment support.

It follows a "mobile touchpoint” initiative, launched by the housing association last year, to build on its presence within the communities it serves.

Thirteen’s head of touchpoints, Adele McLaren, said: “As an organisation, we are always asking for feedback from our customers so we can improve the services we deliver.

"Our customers have told us how much they value face-to-face interaction with our teams.

Thirteen Group tenants can speak to staff at the new store in Hartleppol. Photograph: Dave Charnley Photography

“We’ve listened to this feedback, and we’ve remained committed to finding ways that our customers and the local community can easily access ways to speak to our colleagues, because we know this positively impacts their experience as a Thirteen customer.

“Following the success of our Hartlepool pop-up store, we’re pleased to have opened our permanent store, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our customers, local organisations and the community.

“The services we provide takes on feedback from our valued involved customers and we’re delighted to have some of them with us to celebrate the opening of the new store.”

Thirteen has more than 7,500 properties in the town.

The new store, which can be found on the ground floor of Middleton Grange, opposite Holland and Barrett and between the Card Factory and Clarks.

It is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm and Saturday from 9.30am until 2.30pm.

People are invited to drop in and speak to a member of the team to provide feedback and help Thirteen improve its services.