This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in Hartlepool this week

Who had the cheapest trolley?

Shoppers across Hartlepool are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.

Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Who has the best value this week? Take a look at our comparison.

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.

Tesco charged 69p for a bunch of five bananas, it was 89p for 80 teabags at Morrison’s and Aldi had some star buys for your basket too.

There, a tin of rice pudding cost 33p, while two tins of tomato soup were priced at 70p.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to see how much a basket of items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, April 29.

According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £19.99.

Asda and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.

