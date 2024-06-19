Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retailer has issued an urgent recall of their tea products over a possible health risk.

The Food Safety Agency said TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found.

The agency said the affected products are Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Calm & Relax, (60g - batch code 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207), Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Chamomile (40g - batch code 5887 and 6111) and Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Sleepy (40g - batch code 6058, 6102 and 6125).

It added: “Insects may be present in these products, which makes them unsafe to consume. If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Home Sense store for a full refund.