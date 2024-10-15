Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

USB-C could become the default in the UK, under new plans being considered.

It is already the standard in the EU and India.

A consultation is underway right now - and it ends in December.

The way you charge your mobile phone could soon change in the UK, under plans being considered by the government. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) is running a consultation on making USB-C the common charger for portable electronic devices.

Following in the footsteps of the European Union, which has adopted the ‘Common Charger Directive’, the government is canvassing for opinions on making USB-C the default in the UK market. From December this year, all phones and other portable electronic devices that use wired charging are required to use a USB-C or USB-C standard cable in the EU - and the same will be required for laptops from 2026.

In India, similar rules are coming in place from next summer - Business Today reports . The OPSS is running a consultation on adopting similar rules to the EU right now - and it will run until 11.59pm on December 4.

Why is the UK considering making USB-C the standard?

Announcing the consultation, the OPSS explained: “We consider that it would potentially help businesses and deliver consumer and environmental benefits if we were to introduce standardised requirements for chargers for certain portable electrical/electronic devices across the whole UK.

“We are seeking views from manufacturers, importers, distributors, and trade associations as to whether it would be helpful to do so and, if so, whether this should be based on USB-C – as adopted by the EU. We also want to hear about the issues and practicalities a similar approach may involve.”

For the consultation, the OPSS says it is keen to hear from trade associations, manufacturers, distributors and consumers. If you have strong thoughts you want to share follow the link here to take part in the consultation.

What is USB-C?

You may have heard plenty about USB-C over recent years, it has been in the news due to the forthcoming EU ‘Common Charger Directive’ as company’s have scrambled to adjust ahead of the December 2024 headline. In fact, you may already have devices that are charged with such cables - Apple swapped its lightning cables for it in recent years.

To put it simply it is a type of cable that can both transmit data and power in a single cable. So it can not only charge your mobile phone, tablet and devices but also allows you to, for example, transfer large files quickly.

But perhaps the most important use of USB-C is the fact it can be used universally across a wide range of devices - meaning that you don’t have a clutter of wires and plugs taking up space in your home. Fun fact, USB actually stands for Universal Serial Bus - and as more and more countries are adopting USB-C as the standard, it is finally living up to that name.

So, what would this mean for me?

Well, truth be told, probably not a lot. Due to the forthcoming EU directive, we’ve started to see more and more companies adopt the USB-C cable as a standard even in the UK.

Famously, Apple had their own charger in the form of the lightning cable - which was not compatible with other non-iPhone/ iPad devices - but they have in recent years started to adopt the USB-C. If you have a more recent phone or tablet from the company, it probably has such a cable.

It is also part of the reason why you may have noticed new electronic devices no longer come with plugs in the box. Because USB-C is a universal cable, it means that there is an expectation you will already have at least one compatible plug at home - and to save on needlessly producing extra ones, devices have started to ship with just the cable.

So, it is probably best to make sure you have a few compatible plugs at home going forward. To avoid being left unable to charge your new device when you open the box.

The kind of devices that would potentially need to be USB-C compatible, if the UK was to follow in the EU’s footsteps would likely include:

Smartphones

Tablets

Digital cameras

Headphones

Headsets

Handheld video game consoles

Portable speakers

e-readers

Keyboards

Mice

Portable navigation systems

Earbuds

The OPSS consultation only mentions “mobile phones and other portable electrical and electronic devices” and not laptops. So, like the EU and India that change would likely be further down the line.

What do you think of USB-C chargers becoming the standard in the UK? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected] .