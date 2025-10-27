An energy hub has celebrated the difference it has made in helping people save money after launching in Hartlepool.

The Utilita Energy Hub, on York Road, in the town centre, this week marked its third anniversary.

Since October 2022, it’s team of energy experts have been helping people to manage their energy bills by providing advice as well as playing an important role in the community.

Staff recently invited visitors to help celebrate the anniversary by enjoying a slice of birthday cake and a cuppa.

Since its launch, the hub has raised thousands of pounds for Alice House Hospice and its team of Energy Experts regularly volunteers at the hospice’s charity shop in Middleton Grange.

The hub team has also offered free health MOT checks in collaboration with Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation in its free-to-hire Community Room and recently made a welcome donation to Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.

Hub supervisor Kristine Gorman said: “We’ve had such fantastic support since the first day we opened our doors and really have been made to feel so welcome in the heart of Hartlepool.

“We’re all too aware that the rising costs of living and reduced public funding have made food and fuel poverty worse. That’s why we are proud to support our local charities and foodbanks.”

Kristine stressed the hub is open to Utilita customers and non-customers alike for help with energy queries such as smart meters, to get energy efficiency advice, or just want to chat in a welcoming environment.

It is open from Mondays to Saturdays, except Wednesdays, at Jubilee House, in York Road,