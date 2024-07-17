Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Xbox Summer Sale 2024 is almost here with huge savings on top games 🎮

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Xbox Summer Sale is an annual event offering significant discounts on Xbox games

The sale includes a vast array of games, from indie titles to big-budget AAA releases

Discounts sometimes reach up to 75% off

The sale typically lasts about 10 days to two weeks and usually starts in mid-July

Microsoft has already started a "Teaser" sale event, discounting over 300 games for Xbox Game Pass members

That ends on 17 July, suggesting the full sale will begin shortly after

The Xbox Summer Sale 2024 - also known as the "Ultimate Game Sale" - is approaching.

The Xbox Summer Sale is an annual event hosted by Microsoft, where they offer significant discounts on a wide range of Xbox digital titles, bundles and add-ons available through the Xbox Store for about 10 days to two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale usually includes a vast array of games, from indie titles to big-budget AAA releases, catering to various tastes and preferences.

Some of these deals and discounts are exclusive to the Xbox Summer Sale, making it a prime time for gamers to purchase, and often, the discounts are substantial, sometimes reaching up to 75% off.

Ut provides an excellent opportunity for gamers to expand their collections at a fraction of the usual cost, discover new games and enjoy premium content without breaking the bank.

But what do we know about the 2024 iteration of the Xbox Summer Sale? Here’s all the information we have so far:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

When is the Xbox Summer Sale 2024?

The exact date of the sale has not been announced yet, but we have made some educated guesses on when it might start.

Based on previous years, we expect the Xbox Summer Sale 2024 to begin soon. Last year's sale ran from 14 to 30 July, and featured over 700 deals on Xbox games and add-ons.

The year before, the sale ran from 15 to 31 July. Considering these dates, the Xbox Summer Sale 2024 is likely to start this week, possibly on 19 July. The yearly sale typically starts on a Friday, with deals appearing on Thursday evening.

What deals are included?

Of course, until the Xbox Summer Sale actually kicks off, we won’t really have an idea of which games are included, and which big titles will see significant discounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Microsoft has kicked off the Xbox Summer Sale 2024 in its own way with a "Teaser" sale event, discounting over 300 games for Xbox Game Pass members. This sale ends on 17 July, so we anticipate the full sale to begin around that date.

To view the full selection of discounted games, navigate to the "Deals" section of the Microsoft Store on your Xbox console and look for the "Ultimate Game Sale Teaser" button.

We’ll update this article with the most exciting Xbox Summer Sale deals as and when the 2024 event goes live, so be sure to check back!

But alongside standalone games, expect to see bundles that include a base game plus DLCs or multiple games from the same series at a discounted rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional content such as season passes, DLC packs, and in-game currency will likely also be on sale, and discounts on Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and Xbox Live Gold memberships are also common.

Excited about the Xbox Summer Sale 2024? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section! Let us know which games you're hoping to snag at a discount, and feel free to discuss any hidden gems you think others should check out.