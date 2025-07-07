County Durham aviation entrepreneur is flying high after new contract win

County Durham flight simulator and aviation training facility, SimFly, is celebrating a new partnership win with Stockton Sixth Form to help deliver a brand-new course for young people in Aviation Operations.

Owner of SimFly, Stuart Ellerton, who was crowned Entrepreneur of the Year at last year's Tees Business Awards, will work collaboratively with not-for-profit aviation training organisation, Aviation Generation, to help deliver a Level 3 BTEC, two-year programme for 16-19 year-olds, with the college.

The two-year course, created by Simon Witts from Aviation Generation, is the equivalent of two A-Levels and addresses the growing demand for skilled aviation professionals.

It focuses on airline and aviation operations, and sustainability challenges within the sector.

The Boeing 737-800 flight simulator is fully functional and programmable at every level and suitable for ages 11 years and above.

The learning will be delivered onsite at Stockton Sixth Form and at SimFly Aviation Training in Darlington. SimFly is unique to our region, being the only aviation training provider of its kind between the North East and South of Manchester.

The partnership with Stockton Sixth Form brings the total number of further education providers using SimFly to train their aviation and travel & tourism students, up to eight.

Darlington College, Darlington Sixth Form, New College Durham, East Durham College, Bishop Burton College in Hull, Gateshead College and Carmel College, amongst other educational establishments, have all sent cohorts of learners to the SimFly facility.

Many north east primary and secondary schools are also benefitting from the STEM resources at SimFly which have been donated by Plane Reclaimers from South Wales.

SimFly has 18 meters of an actual Airbus A320 aircraft fuselage to train the region’s young cabin crew hopefuls in the most up-to-date environments.

The facility, established in 2022, has a Boeing 737-800 flight simulator which is fully functional and programmable at every level and suitable for ages 11 years and above. The centre, on Branksome Terrace, also has flight and cabin crew training areas, an 18- seater fully equipped cabin and travel agent and border force training zones.

Stuart Ellerton, founder and owner of SimFly, comments: “The global aviation industry is soaring once again and will require over 2.2 million new personnel globally over the next two decades. The entire sector is recruiting on an unprecedented scale. This new course ensures our local young people can access the best industry-standard training and compete for those fantastic aviation opportunities.”

Mike Mackin, Head of Centre, Stockton Sixth Form College, said: “This partnership represents a significant opportunity for young people in Stockton. Our students will be perfectly positioned to access exciting career opportunities in an industry that continues to show strong growth and innovation.”