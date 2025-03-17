County Durham industrial unit acquired for local business

Leading property consultancy Bradley Hall has successfully facilitated the acquisition of a key industrial site in County Durham, marking a significant milestone for the region’s commercial and industrial sector.

Unit 11, All Saints Industrial Estate in the County Durham town of Shildon, has been sold to CA Group, with Bradley Hall’s Commercial team facilitating the acquisition, which will see an initial 25 members of staff move over from CA Group’s Evenwood site.

Joseph I’Anson, Director at Bradley Hall’s Tees Valley office, completed the deal and commented: “I am pleased to have supported our client CA Group to find their new site as part of a planned expansion of their operation.

“As a local business, they were keen to locate a site within the County Durham and Tees Valley area, and the unit on All Saints Industrial Estate proved perfect for their requirements.

“The area is seeing a lot of interest, with neighbouring sites occupied by a number of local and regional businesses.

“I wish Neil and the team at CA Group all the very best in their new site.”

Spanning 44,444 sq ft on a 5.996 acre site, the unit also comes with a 40 space car park and 2.52 acres of expansion land.

Currently vacant, the site was previously utilised for manufacturing purposes and will now be used as CA Group expand their current operation as commercial building envelope and cladding specialists.

The open plan warehouse includes a two-storey ancillary office space at the front of the unit, as well as a canteen area on the mezzanine floor.

Neil Alderson, Group Managing Director at CA Group, commented on the deal: “We are delighted to have purchased additional premises in the local area, which will provide much needed space for the Group as it strives to further improve its operational performance. The work to ensure we realise its full potential has already begun, as part of the process of future proofing the business.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Joe for his support on the deal”.

Bradley Hall, which has 10 offices across the North East, North West, Yorkshire and West Midlands, provides a full-service approach to property, working with local, regional and national clients to provide end-to-end support for all property requirements.

The commercial arm of the firm supports clients across a number of industries, specialising in office space, industrial units, licensed and leisure, retail, investment and land and development.

For more information on Bradley Hall’s commercial arm, visit the website.