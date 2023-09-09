Couple open ‘living’ sewing and knitting shop after moving to Hartlepool from Scandinavia

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark and Anika Sanders hope to build a community and help people learn new skills when they open their new shop on Tuesday, September 12.

Set up as a living room and a dining room, She Knits, He Sews, in Murray Street, will offer knitting and sewing materials as well as workshops and classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can hand sew and knit in the living room while the dining room has sewing machines available for use too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Sanders sewing in his shop, She knits, He Sews, in Murray Street. Picture by FRANK REID

"We wanted to open a shop that’s memorable. Somewhere people can actually just come, and relax and enjoy themselves,” Mark said.

"If you don’t know how to sew, you don’t know how to knit, you can come down and we’ll show you, as well as just popping down if you want a quick ‘how do I do this kind of thing’, we’ll show you.”

He added: “We want it to be somewhere where people can come and enjoy and make a part of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re there for the community aspect, as well as the business.”

Anika and Mark Sanders in their new sewing shop.

The shop is championing sustainability and “slow fashion” as knowing how to sew means people could repair or even make their own clothes.

Materials in the store are natural too – with wool sourced from Benridge Woolworks in Blackhall.

Mark, from Hartlepool, said: "We feel like everyone should be able to and have the option to fix their own clothes rather try to get something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’ve got a hole in your sock, you should know how to fix it, in my opinion.”

Mark sewing in his shop, She knits, He Sews, in Murray Street.

Mark, 30, and Anika, 28, used to work in the food industry although the shop had been a dream for a while.

The couple moved to Hartlepool in June last year after living in the Faroe Islands, where Anika is from.

Mark has been sewing since he was a child and Anika has knitted her entire life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been sewing all my life and my wife has knitted all her life. It’s always been a thing,” he said.

"My wife knitted professionally for about three years.”