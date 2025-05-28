Demolition of an “eyesore” derelict former social club in the centre of Hartlepool has been welcomed.

Work is well underway to bring down the old Engineers Club in Raby Road as part of a new multi-million pound redevelopment scheme.

Group First, a Lancashire-based property investment company, are clearing the site which has suffered from trespassers and antisocial behaviour for a number of years.

It is set to be replaced with new business units, a café, and storage facilties.

It is understood the business is also rejuvenating Advanced House business centre, which has stood empty for several months, next to the site.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has welcomed the private investment into the town.

He said in a video on his official Facebook page: “This building has been a blot on our local community in the town for far too long.

"Arson, anti-social behaviour, vandalism, drug taking it’s all happened here. But now it’s coming to an end.

A digger on site.

"On the back of £150 million of capital investment that we are delivering right across the town, private investors like Group First are coming in with this multi million development.

"A new business centre, a new cafe and new storage facilities.”

The former Engineers Club is being demolished from the rear of the site and the front of the building has been fenced off by the demolition contractors.

However, the footpath and Raby Road remains open to the public and traffic.

Plans for the site have undergone a number of changes in recent years.

Former owners, Advanced Retail Solutions Ltd, had planned to demolish the club almost five years ago in favour of a student accommodation ‘village’.

The plans were later redrafted to a £25 million apartments and retail development which won council approval in February 2023.

In May last year, the Engineers Club suffered a fire which was treated as arson and saw two boys, aged 16 and 14, detained by police.

Then in October, notices of possession from Manchester based receivers appeared on the site.

Mr Brash added: “This is another important step in revitalising our town, and I’m delighted to see this investment from Group First.”