Distillery teams up with art students to work on new bottle designs

Revelry Spirits has selected five pieces from students’ 2022 portfolios for use on the vodka label in what they are calling the Artist Series.

The collection will start with Jem Solley’s piece ‘It’s Mint Up North’ and be replaced every three weeks with new designs from students Jasmin Proudfoot, Mia Angioy, Bag Chips and Annie Wright.

The distillery based in Yarm produce premium gin and vodka embarking on a campaign to profile the excellent standard of work produced from creatives within our region including those from The Northern School of Art, Hartlepool campus .

The idea came after master distiller Liam Price visited the School’s Degree Show earlier this year was impressed with the quality of work produced by students.

The limited-edition bottles will be on sale from the distillery in Danby Wynd, available to purchase online and from stockists around the region. All products distributed for wholesale during the period will also feature the labels with students receiving a fee per bottle sold. Each label will recognise the artist displaying their name and Instagram handle.

In an effort to increase exposure further, during the sale period, the original artwork will be displayed in the distillery for customers to view.

Liam said: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a great facility on our doorstep. The School is an asset to the region and allows students to develop their creativity, it is vital we do everything we can to promote the talents of the students.”

Olivia Burton, visual arts - faculty leader at The Northern School of Art said: “Working with Revelry Spirits gives our students a fabulous opportunity to realise the relationship between the creative sector and industry. The exercise has increased their commercial awareness and allowed them to understand how their skills align with the workplace.”