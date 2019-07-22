Double success for Hartlepool enterpreneur up for two prestigious business awards
A Hartlepool entrepreneur has been shortlisted for two prestigious regional business awards.
Josh Gill, who lives in town and founded independent Teesside-based water company Everflow in 2015, has been shortlisted for two regional NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
He is in the running in the Scale-up Entrepreneur of the Year and Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year categories.
It comes on the back of recent news that the company, based at Wynyard Business Park, has experienced 10,000% revenue growth over the last three years, with its current turnover exceeding £40m.
Everflow has seen rapid growth as a result of the opening of the English business water market for competition in April 2017.
They specialise in providing water and waste services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Managing director Josh said: “You often forget to sit back and think about how far you’ve come as a company and the award nominations are certainly helping me appreciate that.
“My main goal has always been to create a water company which would not only provide great value water rates to SMEs, but would go beyond that and make lives easier through innovation and new ways of thinking.
“We’ve experienced incredible growth over the past few years thanks to the importance we place on our company values, which have helped us work together as a team to take on the scale-up challenge, as well as our focus on automation.
“We have recently developed our own software, which has both increased revenues and improved efficiency – and has been integral to our scale-up success.
“I can only thank my amazing team for believing in my vision, and our loyal customers and brokers for helping us achieve it. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish in the future.”
The regional finals for the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards will take place on October 29 in Newcastle, with North East winners having the opportunity to attend a national final in London in November.
Everflow boats having collectively saved customers over £4 million on their water and wastewater services by switching to them.