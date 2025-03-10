A Hartlepool steel supplier has begun work on a major new Net Zero contract which has created dozens of new jobs.

Liberty Pipes, in Brenda Road, has started production on more than 60 miles or 105km of pipelines for an offshore carbon capture project led by BP.

They will transport CO2 to the Endurance carbon capture storage facility in the North Sea, 1,000m below the seabed.

The contract is one of eight engineering, procurement and construction packages worth a combined £4bn awarded by by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power).

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (centre) meets employees at Liberty Pipes in Hartlepool.

Liberty has recruited over 30 new employees in Hartlepool to help fulfil the contract.

Jeff Kabel, the company’s chief transformation officer, said: “Following months of meticulous planning, mill preparation, recruitment, and training, Libertry Pipes Hartlepool is proud to announce the start of manufacturing for the NEP and NZT Power projects.

"It is flagship project and hopefully one of many similar projects in the UK, and internationally, that the business hopes to be involved in.

"Liberty Pipes Hartlepool has an extensive track record in the North Sea and now, in line with our long-term strategy, we are pleased to extend our involvement in support of new Energy Transition infrastructure.

BP inspectors see where the pipeline is being produced in Hartlepool.

"We look forward to delivering the project safely and to the satisfaction of our client.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen recently visited staff at the Hartlepool facility as work ramped up.

He said: “This contract is a perfect demonstration of our plan across Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool to use big international investment to secure good quality jobs for local people.

“The NZT project on Teesworks will provide thousands of local jobs – and has laid down a marker to the nation, and the world, on how to make sure the industries of the future actually benefit real people.

"Seeing Liberty Pipes start production on this major new contract is excellent and cements our position as a runaway leader in these industries.

“This contract, alongside the many others, will secure skilled jobs, create more in the town and help us drive forward the regeneration of the area.”