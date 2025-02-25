Drive Motor Retail's Hartlepool franchise strikes gold in the Vauxhall Customer Excellence awards

A Hartlepool car dealership is celebrating clinching a gold award for the 10th year running.

Drive Hartlepool, based in Burn Road, Hartlepool, has received the accolade from the Vauxhall Customer Excellence Awards.

Three other franchises within the Drive Motor Retail group are also celebrating silver awards.

Drive Redcar has now held the distinction for seven years while Drive Stockton-on-Tees and Drive Bury St Edmunds have maintained their status for five and four years respectively.

Drive Hartlepool staff with their gold award.

Drive says the accolades are particularly significant as they are based on customer recommendations through purchase and service satisfaction surveys.

Operations director Michael Breen said: "Customer service excellence has always been at the heart of Drive Motor Retail's ethos, and the recognition across multiple years demonstrates how deeply ingrained exceptional service is within our company culture.

“I'm incredibly proud of our teams across all locations who continue to showcase this commitment year after year, ensuring that every customer interaction meets our high standards of service excellence."