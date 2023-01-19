Organised by Durham BID, Durham Restaurant Week is set to take place from Saturday, January 28 to Saturday, February, 4 – with restaurants, cafes and bars taking part.

It’s the second time that Durham has played host to Restaurant Week and the BID hopes that it will, not only help people beat the January blues, but also entice new customers to try out Durham’s culinary offering.

Participating venues have been asked to put together £10, £15, £20 and £25 menus, and businesses who have signed up to the event so far include: Turkish Kitchen, The Boat Club & Tomahawk Steakhouse; Turtle Bay, The Curious Mr Fox, Old Toms Gin Bar, Tealicious Tea Rooms, Zapatista, Tortilla, Gusto, Tapas Factory, Collage Restaurant at the Radisson, with more to be confirmed.

Durham Restaurant Week returns post-Covid

BID Manager, Paul Howard, said: “The city has an amazing food and drink scene with lots of independents as well as big-name restaurants.

“From Turkish cuisine to tapas, to Mexican burritos and Japanese flavours, the city has a strong culinary offering that people can sink their teeth into. Whether it’s visiting their favourite place or trying something new, customers can enjoy dining out at bargain prices during the week.”

Emma Wright, marketing and events at Durham BID, said: “Whether it’s a lunchtime bite to eat or organising a night out with friends or family, Durham Restaurant Week promises to offer a tasty experience for all.

“Durham BID successfully held a Restaurant Week in 2019 which was organised by the BID’s former management team. As a new BID team, we decided to bring back the event post covid – and we are hopeful we can build Restaurant Week into our events calendar year on year.”

Old Toms Durham

Rich Morgan, General Manager at The Boat Club Bar &Tomahawk Steakhouse, on Elvet Riverside, Durham, said: "It’s great to see Durham city have an official restaurant week – why should Newcastle and Teesside get to have all the fun? We know from experience how our sister brands, Tomahawk Steakhouse & Rio Brazilian Steakhouse benefit from such a great offer.

“All venues should be on board with anything that promotes people staying here as opposed to a short train journey over the Tyne.”

All visitors need to do is pre-book the restaurant by calling or choose from the Restaurant Week Menus when visiting venues, between January 28 and February 4.

Tealicious Tearoom Afternoon Tea, Marion Botella Photography

To find out more on which venues are participating, and what tasty offers will be available, visit: www.lifeindurham.co.uk/restaurant-week/

Any further Durham city restaurants wishing to take part in Durham Restaurant Week should contact Paul or Emma on: [email protected]; [email protected]

Tealicious Tearoom Durham Afternoon Tea, Marion Botella Photography

Tortilla, Durham

