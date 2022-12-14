Durham's newest restaurant to open its doors - here's what to expect from Fridays

Creating 70 new jobs, the American-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant chain, is opening at The Riverwalk from 3pm on Friday, December 16.

Housed within a 6,000 sq ft unit, it’s the first Durham branch for the chain and is the eighth restaurant to open at The Riverwalk.

It will be offering 2-for-1 cocktails all day, every day, a new Festive Bottomless Brunch for £29.95 per person, and endless chicken wings for £15 per person, with American Pilsner available for £4 during sporting events.

Fridays is opening in Durham

Julie McEwan, Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are so pleased to be ending 2022 on such a high note by celebrating the opening of our newest restaurant just in time for Christmas.

"Durham is a city rich in history and culture, and with Fridays being a brand where honouring our heritage is a significant part of our offering, we feel that the match couldn’t be more ideal.

"We look forward to opening our doors to the people of Durham and encouraging them to ‘show their stripes’, whatever they may be, while wowing them with memorable service alongside our favourite Fridays classics.

"From our famous burgers and legendary chicken strips to our vegan fajitas and Pornstar Martinis, guests will be spoiled for choice.”

