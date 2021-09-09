East Durham business centre welcomes four new tenants

Stuart Allan and Victoria Probert from Team Evolve, Natalie Holmes from East Durham Counselling, Sandra Wardle from EDBS, Gill Welsh from Galaxy Letts and Claire McPhail from Claire McPhail Counselling.

East Durham Business Service has welcomed four new tenants to Novus Business Centre – which is currently home to more tenants than it has been since 2018 and aiming for full occupancy in the coming months.

Team Evolve, Claire McPhail Counselling, Galaxy Letts and East Durham Counselling have all moved into the Peterlee facility, which provides office space to new and growing businesses.

Stuart Allan, project director at property development consultancy Team Evolve, said: “Our business is growing across the region, and we felt Novus Business Centre was ideally located for us to service our portfolio of clients, and there’s also the option of moving into bigger space when the time is right.”

Claire McPhail, 44, relocated her business from home to her first office space just last month.

She said: “I branched out into private practice this year and, as my client base quickly grew, the space at Novus Business Centre was perfect for what I needed.”

Natalie Holmes, from East Durham Counselling, added: “The facilities provided at Novus are ideal. My business is going from strength to strength. It’s wonderful to be able to support people through these difficult times.”

East Durham Business Service also provides support to budding entrepreneurs who have ambitions to move into self-employment and works with growing SMEs which are looking to develop their business.

Denise Fielding, operations director at East Durham Business Service, said: “There’s no denying it’s been a tough 18 months for the business community but there is a real feeling now that we’re through the worst of it and companies are looking ahead to a more positive future.

“In the past few months, we’ve welcomed another four new tenants to Novus Business Centre, all of whom see our building as the perfect environment to grow.

“We’re incredibly passionate about nurturing new starts from launch and helping established businesses through their journey and we hope to welcome even more ambitious individuals to Novus as we work towards full occupancy.”