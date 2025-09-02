Hartlepool Power Station has extended its lifespan for a further year.

Owner EDF has confirmed that the plant will continue generating electricity until 2028.

Tuesday’s announcement follows just nine months after the company revealed that the station – where more than 700 full-time workers are employed – would remain open until 2027.

Now, following a further review by experts, the plant will operate for an additional 12 months.

Power station director Mark Lees said: "I'm delighted today's news means we can help keep the lights on and the nation powered for even longer.

"I see this decision as testament to the decades of hard work done in the North East for the benefit of the nation."

Hartlepool Power Station came online in 1983 and was expected to operate for about 25 years.

EDF says “careful stewardship of the plant” since its purchase in 2009 has extended the site's operating lifetime.

Since the last extension in December, experts have been carefully analysing data from the plant's two reactor cores to assess how they are ageing.

They then used in-depth modelling of expected future behaviours and concluded the core is performing well.

Future lifetime forecasts will depend on the outcomes of more reactor inspections.

Mr Lees added: "This is really important news, regionally and nationally. It means we retain nuclear skills in the North East for longer and vitally we continue to generate homegrown electricity until 2028.

"In the past few years there has been enormous debate about new North East nuclear, something we really want to see for the multitude of benefits construction and operation brings.

"This extension decision retains a regional nuclear skills base a little longer, giving key decision-makers more time to fully firm up development plans for the region."

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who is campaigning for Hartlepool to become home to an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) once the existing station closes, described the announcement as “hugely welcome news”.

He added: “With the opportunity of Advanced Modular Reactors, we can build on our existing skills and supply chain, attract billions of pounds of investment and safeguard our role in Britain’s clean energy future for decades to come.

“I will continue fighting to make sure Hartlepool is chosen for nuclear renewal because our town has everything it takes to lead the way.”