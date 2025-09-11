Empty Hartlepool offices may be transformed into restaurant with cocktail lounge

Plans have been lodged for a new "bespoke" restaurant development featuring a "speakeasy-style” cocktail lounge and a bar games area.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform 14-18 Scarborough Street, which was last used as offices for an accountancy firm, according to planning documents.

The application from Simon Smith seeks to convert the ground floor into a “bespoke bar and restaurant” providing “a high-quality hospitality venue that contributes positively” to the area.

Meanwhile, “a key heritage-led component” of the proposal is the reinstatement of the previously infilled basement access to number 18 to create “a speakeasy-style cocktail bar.”

14 18 Scarborough Street, in Hartlepool, could be transformed into a restaurant with cocktail lounge. Pic Via Google Maps.

The site would be accessed directly from the restored basement entrance and provide an “intimate and distinctive environment”.

The new basement would also feature “a series of private karaoke rooms, which have been configured to open up into a larger function area through the use of moveable partitions — facilitating flexible use for events”.

Elsewhere, the first floor would be “repurposed to provide publicly accessible gaming and leisure facilities”.

This would include “a curated selection of entertainment and recreational features” such as full-size snooker tables, shuffleboard lanes and interactive electronic dartboards.

Additionally, the development would provide a “new external roof terrace” offering views across the surrounding townscape.

To support both the internal gaming spaces and the roof terrace, a new secondary bar would also be constructed on the upper floor.

A planning statement in support of the development states it would “generate approximately 20–30 new jobs across a range of skill levels and roles”.

