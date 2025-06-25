Everflow appoints Suzanne Mitchison as Director of Waste Services to continue growth

Everflow, the UK’s leading multi-services provider for businesses, announces the appointment of Suzanne Mitchison as Director of Waste Services to spearhead the expansion of its commercial refuse services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne will lead the strategic development and scaling of Everflow’s waste collection and recycling network across the UK. Her focus will be on broadening the company’s service offering, supporting customers in adopting more sustainable waste management practices, while ensuring the delivery of a reliable, high-quality service.

Joining the business from Biffa Waste Services, Suzanne has a track record of improving recycling rates, identifying new routes to market and building long-standing customer relationships with a customer-service driven approach, During her time at Biffa, Suzanne played a crucial role in building and growing commercial teams and securing high-value contracts across all business sectors, covering multiple waste streams and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Dallison, CEO of Everflow, says, “Everflow’s refuse division has scaled at a remarkable rate to offer services nationally, while simultaneously diversifying our waste solutions to meet the needs of businesses both large and small. Last year we reached a new milestone, with the division turning a profit just two years after launching. Suzanne’s proven leadership and passion for customer excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead our waste division into its next phase of growth while upholding the customer-centric approach we are known for.”

Suzanne Mitchison, Director of Waste Services at Everflow

Everflow’s commercial waste management service was launched in September 2022 with the mission to improve customer experience, sustainability and value for money, with transparent pricing models. In 2024, the business launched the service in Wales and now reaches 95% of the UK, while also expanding its refuse solutions to include general; recycling; glass; food; cardboard; clinical; confidential; and washroom services. Everflow has also been pivotal in supporting its customers to comply with the introduction of the Simpler Recyling legislation.

Suzanne Mitchison, Director of Waste Services, Everflow, adds, “Joining Everflow at this pivotal moment is a true privilege. The company’s technology-driven, customer-first focus aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to accelerating our waste-management growth, delivering best-in-class service, and helping SMEs navigate the evolving environmental landscape as part of a truly integrated multi-utilities partner.”