The Expanded Metal Company, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, has confirmed that it has started discussions with staff over a maximum of 10 potential redundancies.

The news comes just weeks after workers won a pay increase after striking for the first time at the company in more than 100 years.

Workers were handed redundancy letters last week advising them that they are at risk of redundancy and inviting them to a meeting, said the union.

Expanded Metal Company workers went on strike in January. Picture by FRANK REID

A downturn in work is said to have been cited as the reason for the potential job cuts.

In January, more than 50 staff at the company walked out for six days and manned a picket line after being unhappy with a 5.7% basic salary increase offer and one off £225 cost of living payment.

They ended up winning a 7.5 per cent rise, as well as a £600 lump sum and improved sick pay.

GMB regional organiser Paul Clark. Picture by FRANK REID

GMB Organiser Paul Clark said: “GMB members are infuriated over how this has been handled and believe they have self-funded their own pay award.

“This is a shocking move from the employer, an employer who has shown nothing but contempt towards their workforce over the last few months.

“GMB will not accept these redundancies without a fight.”

The union fears the management is trying to quickly “push through” redundancies.

GMB is also concerned that despite the threat of redundancies the company is currently advertising for a finance controller/financial director designate with a salary of £65,000 to £70,000 per year.

A spokesperson for the Expanded Metal Company said: “We are in the process of redundancy with up to 10 employees at risk/in consultation.

"The company will not be making further comments as this process is ongoing and sensitive to our employees.”

The Expanded Metal Company is a leading developer and manufacturer of expanded metal mesh products for a range of sectors from construction to security.