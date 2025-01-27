Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “very proud” engineering firm has announced that it is set for significant expansion and job opportunities later this year following £500,000 of new investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the UK’s leading metal fabrication companies, ExMesh Engineering, based in Greatham Street on the town’s Longhill Industrial Estate, will embark on a recruitment drive during 2025 as it introduces an extensive range of new services to meet the growing demands of its customers.

As a division of The Expanded Metal Company, a trusted name in metal solutions since 1889, ExMesh Engineering will build on the firm’s heritage with a fresh focus on innovation and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for its high-quality expanded metal perimeter fencing, ExMesh Engineering will now offer complete metal fabrication solutions – meaning it can fabricate anything from metal and intricate custom designs to large-scale production runs.

From left, managing director Philip Astley, head of operations Ryan Pinder and technical manager Kalem Ainsley.

Ryan Pinder, who is ExMesh’s operations manager, said: “To support our bold new direction, we have made substantial investments in state-of-the-art machinery, which will enable us to deliver unparalleled precision, flexibility, and capacity in all metal fabrication.”

“New services include a top-of-the-line laser cutter which can cut carbon steel, mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminium with extreme accuracy and efficiency, perfect for complex and large-scale projects.

"The advanced press brake allows us to handle intricate metal bending and folding tasks, ensuring we can meet even the most demanding specifications alongside our award-winning cobot welding system, which offers consistent, high-quality welding, enabling us to handle projects requiring precision and repeatability at scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very proud to be investing and building on the skill and heritage that is grounded in Teesside.”

ExMesh Engineering staff, from left to right, technical director Kalem Ainsley, head of operations Ryan Pinder and managing director Philip Astley.

With its expert design team, ExMesh Engineering will support its numerous clients across different sectors, including construction, architectural, industrial and retail from the initial concept to the final delivery.

Philip Astley, the managing director of The Expanded Metal Company, added: “This new chapter marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ExMesh Engineering and our group.

"We are excited to offer our customers more than ever, whether they need security solutions or custom metal fabrications.”

For more information about ExMesh Engineering, go online to https://exmeshengineering.com/fabrication/.