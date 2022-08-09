Extra help in Hartlepool for hundreds of young adults searching for jobs

A £2,000 boost has transformed a former storeroom at the Burbank Community Centre. It has been turned into a training room and a well-equipped IT suite.

The venue is the home of a special advice hub which has been set up by The Big League CIC with the help of a £2,000 grant from UKSE’s Community Support Fund.

Advice on careers, help with searching for a job and writing CVs is all part of the offer and the boost means more than 250 young people in Hartlepool can get extra support.

Sarah Thorpe (second left) from funder UKSE with (from left) Hannah Cawley, Angela Carter and Sam Hunter of The Big League CIC in the new Advice Hub set up to help Hartlepool’s young unemployed.

UKSE is a business-support subsidiary which operates under the wing of Tata Steel.

Its £2,000 grant has gone to the Phoenix Project which was designed to help young people into employment as well as building skills and self-confidence.

Sam Hunter, Community and Funding Manager at The Big League, said: “We have already been working with a number of unemployed young people, aged from around 16 to 24, and it has been so rewarding to see how they have risen to the challenge and are making real progress.

“This latest project wouldn’t have been possible without the help from UKSE, alongside support from the National Lottery and two local businesses, and we are very grateful for the funding. It means that we now have the facilities to help more than 250 young people during the coming year with a drop-in service and workshops.

“The project is about raising aspirations, helping to improve the employability prospects of young people in Hartlepool, reducing poverty and strengthening the community,” she said.

Sarah Thorpe, UKSE Regional Manager, said: “Our Community Support Fund is there to back a whole range of projects that improve the lives of people living in our steel areas.

"We know from supporting businesses with investments, and with premises at our Innovation Centres in Hartlepool and Redcar, that companies need a skilled and committed workforce as much as young people need employment. We are only too pleased that we have been able to help with this project.”