Hartlepool Borough Council approved proposals from developer Placefirst in 2021 to provide the bungalows on vacant parcels of land at the end of Rodney Street, near Murray Street.

The development is said to represent the final stage of Placefirst’s regeneration project at The Green which has won a series of regional and national property awards.

Work is now underway on the “high-quality” bungalows which will be available for long-term private upon completion, expected next year.

The Green in Rodney Street, Hartlepool.

Placefirst, who will deliver the scheme through their in-house construction team, said they have listened to feedback from residents and the new energy efficient bungalows will provide greater choice of a popular house type.

Project director Phil Jones said: “We are delighted to commence work on the final phase of this key regeneration project in the centre of Hartlepool.

“The Green is one of our iconic regeneration projects which has delivered significant benefits to the local area.

“We look forward to completing the construction of these much needed new build bungalows and seeing residents move in next year.”

As part of the wider scheme Placefirst has already delivered an existing neighbourhood comprising 86 homes and three streets of “characterful and thoughtfully redeveloped” Victorian properties around Rodney Street.

The scheme is centred around a communal green space and has a dedicated resident services manager with tenants said to be guaranteed a “fully maintained, high-quality home for as long as they like”.

