Fire crews tackle Hartlepool blaze at Camerons Brewery
Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at Camerons Brewery earlier this morning.
Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday, October 1, at Camerons Brewery, in Stockton Street, Hartlepool.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Three fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Saltburn, including the Combined Aerial Rescue Pump.
"Crews extinguished the fire which was in the upper floor of the building.
"Two breathing apparatus were used.
"We got the stop at 09.18am.”
