Firefighters tackle blaze at Peterlee McDonald’s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:26 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 16:08 GMT
Three fire engines were called to the scene of a fire at a McDonald’s branch in Peterlee earlier this morning.

Fire engines arrived at McDonald’s, in Surtees Road, Peterlee, shortly before 10am on Friday, October 4.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.55am today to a fire at McDonald’s on Surtees Road, Peterlee.

“Two fire engines from Peterlee and one fire engine from Seaham attended the scene.

“Firefighters tackled the fire using a breathing apparatus, one hose reel, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera.”

The cause of the blaze has still to be disclosed.

