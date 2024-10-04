Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three fire engines were called to the scene of a fire at a McDonald’s branch in Peterlee earlier this morning.

Fire engines arrived at McDonald’s, in Surtees Road, Peterlee, shortly before 10am on Friday, October 4.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.55am today to a fire at McDonald’s on Surtees Road, Peterlee.

“Two fire engines from Peterlee and one fire engine from Seaham attended the scene.

“Firefighters tackled the fire using a breathing apparatus, one hose reel, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera.”

The cause of the blaze has still to be disclosed.