Firefighters tackle blaze at Peterlee McDonald’s
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three fire engines were called to the scene of a fire at a McDonald’s branch in Peterlee earlier this morning.
Fire engines arrived at McDonald’s, in Surtees Road, Peterlee, shortly before 10am on Friday, October 4.
A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.55am today to a fire at McDonald’s on Surtees Road, Peterlee.
“Two fire engines from Peterlee and one fire engine from Seaham attended the scene.
“Firefighters tackled the fire using a breathing apparatus, one hose reel, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera.”
The cause of the blaze has still to be disclosed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.