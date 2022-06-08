First ever Hartlepool Business Week hailed a big success as more than 70 firms get involved

The week spearheaded by Hartlepool Borough Council saw a series of events take place to raise awareness of advice and support available to existing businesses, and also providing information for people looking to launch new start-ups.

A total of 77 businesses got involved by attending events covering everything from finance, recruitment and digital marketing to intellectual property, winning public sector contracts and international trade.

Councillor Mike Young, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “I am delighted with the success of Hartlepool Business Week and I would like to thank the council’s economic growth team for their hard work in making it possible.

Cllr Mike Young.

"It is also important to recognise the role of our many partner organisations whose support was key to the week’s success.

“Hartlepool Business Week reflects the council’s on-going commitment to support existing businesses and encourage the creation of new enterprises as a way of creating new jobs for residents and boosting the local economy.”

Cllr Young said one of his highlights was to visit the new Northern Studios television and film studio complex, in Lynn Street, which he said will bring “huge” economic benefits to the town.

Karl Brown, from In Studio at The BIS, in Whitby Street, welcomed Hartlepool Business Week, saying: “As a Hartlepool-based digital business we discovered great opportunities and recruitment links with local colleges and universities within the Tees Valley.”