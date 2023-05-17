News you can trust since 1877
First look at Wynyard Hall's new Bridgerton-esque bridal suite and bedrooms after refurbishment

Wynyard Hall has unveiled its new bridal suite and bedrooms as the historic estate enters a new chapter.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 17th May 2023, 17:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:28 BST

Entertainment is part of the fabric of the sprawling 120-acre estate in Tees Valley, which, under the ownership of the powerful Vane Tempest family, hosted the glitterati of the day.

Even its main entrance hall was designed without the typical central staircase so it could provide an open, opulent focal point at parties and gatherings, complete with statue gallery under the intricate stained glass dome for performers.

Prime Ministers, assorted statesmen and A-list celebrities have all walked through the pillars of this grand Georgian mansion house that dates back to the early 19th Century, which, with its chandeliers, gold gilded mirrors and ceiling frescos, has been described as a “mini Versailles.”

The Georgian grandeur of Wynyard Hall is reminiscent of hit Netflix series BridgertonThe Georgian grandeur of Wynyard Hall is reminiscent of hit Netflix series Bridgerton
Testament to the wealth of the Vane Tempest Stewarts, holders of the Lord Londonderry peerage, who developed the Durham Coalfields, the main hall is an ode to classic grandeur, from its Murano glass chandeliers to its tiled flooring emblazoned with the family crest.

Since the acquisition of the Hall in the 1980s by Sir John Hall, he and his family steadily evolved the estate into multi-purpose offering, housing a walled garden visitor attraction, Glass House restaurant, four self-catering cottages, spa, country walks and the main hall.

Previously a hotel, post-covid the sumptuous main hall now operates as an exclusive use wedding and events venue.

Weddings are, of course, hugely popular in the grand surroundings of the hall, which even has its own Church of England chapel, and the team is hoping the newly-renovated bedrooms will enhance the exclusive use offering.

The Duke of Wellington bridal suiteThe Duke of Wellington bridal suite
Each of the 19 rooms, which are named after current and former family members as well as famous visitors to Wynyard such as the Duke of Wellington who lends his name to the bridal suite, has been given a distinct look that doffs its cap to the elegant heritage of the site.

Wynyard Hall owners and directors, Sarah and Allison Antonopoulos, were closely involved in the design process and the selection of the materials and décor.

Sarah Antonopoulos, Wynyard Hall CEO, said: “This renovation is part of an ongoing process of maintaining the high standards of excellence that Wynyard Hall is renowned for.

"We strive to create long lasting, special memories for the guests that get married at the venue. The newly-designed bedrooms that are available to wedding parties, ensures that each element of the wedding day is equally as beautiful, from start to finish.”

Free standing bath in the bridal suite overlooking the groundsFree standing bath in the bridal suite overlooking the grounds
The rooms feature classic and ornate-styling, from floral furnishings and panelled wall details to chandelier style lighting fixtures.

Rooms also include free standing baths and walk-in showers, with the brand-new bridal suite featuring a roll top bath located directly underneath the grand sash windows that provide views across the well-manicured estate.

The main hall can accommodate 42 people to sleep with accommodation stretching to 78 across the estate if people choose to book the cottages on top of the hall, subject to availability.

:: Wynyard Hall will be hosting a wedding showcase on Friday, May 26 from 6pm to 9pm and Saturday, May 27 from 11am to 3pm. Tickets are not required.

There's 19 bedrooms in the main hall at Wynyard HallThere's 19 bedrooms in the main hall at Wynyard Hall
Each bedroom has its own lookEach bedroom has its own look
The bedrooms have been decorated in a classic styleThe bedrooms have been decorated in a classic style
Fresco ceilings at Wynyard Hall's main hall have seen it dubbed a "mini Versailles"Fresco ceilings at Wynyard Hall's main hall have seen it dubbed a "mini Versailles"
The main hall dates back to the early 19th centuryThe main hall dates back to the early 19th century
The Wellington Restaurant at the main hall which still used for monthly afternoon teasThe Wellington Restaurant at the main hall which still used for monthly afternoon teas
View from the statue gallery in the main entranceView from the statue gallery in the main entrance
The main hall is surrounded by 120 acres of land on the estateThe main hall is surrounded by 120 acres of land on the estate
It's a fine example of Georgian architectureIt's a fine example of Georgian architecture
The mirror room at Wynyard HallThe mirror room at Wynyard Hall
