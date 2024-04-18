First Look: Barratt Homes launches two Show Homes at new Durham development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Old Durham Gate from Barratt Homes, which will offer a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, has opened the doors to two of Show Homes, to demonstrate the quality of the house types that will be available on the new development.

The first Show Home is the four-bedroom Riggit house type. A detached property with a single garage and space for two vehicles, this home is ideal for growing families. Opening the front door reveals a spacious hallway that leads onto the lounge area, perfect for relaxing. The spacious kitchen and family dining area is designed with family living in mind, and features oversized windows and French doors that lead onto the south-west facing garden. The ground floor is completed with a downstairs WC / Utility.

Upstairs, homeowners will find four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom including its own en suite, plus a separate family bathroom for living in complete convenience.

The Fallow house type exterior at Old Durham Gate

The second Show Home is the five-bedroom Fallow house type. Designed to offer flexible living spaces throughout, the ground floor features a welcoming hallway, spacious lounge and kitchen dining space, offering plenty of room for the whole family, whilst stunning French doors open onto the garden and allow natural flight to flow easily throughout the entire floor. The dining room sits at the front of the property, which has been designed as a space to relax by the learners at Percy Hedley, a school which supports disabled children and their families. This floor also comes complete with a utility room, WC and storage area.

The first floor offers four double bedrooms and one single bedroom, making it ideal for growing families. An en suite can be found in the main bedroom, whilst homeowners will also find a separate upstairs bathroom and plenty of storage space.

Within walking distance to the historic city, homes at Old Durham Gate will offer beautiful walks along the River Wear, surrounded by scenic views. All homes on the development will integrate Part L energy efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills whilst benefiting from sustainability and eco-friendly living. This includes features such as solar panels, waste water heat recovery and increased insulation, all of which play a vital role in improving the energy efficiency of the home, and in turn, reducing household bills.

The development will also benefit from a fantastic range of local amenities such as shops, cafes, restaurants and OFSTED-rated ‘Good’ schools. Buyers are also encouraged to review the sales incentives that may be available to them, including the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme and Part Exchange.

The Riggit house type exterior at Old Durham Gate

Ashlea Wright, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Old Durham Gate, commented: “We’ve seen a real interest in Old Durham Gate since its launch last year. Opening the doors to our two new Show Homes will now give customers the opportunity to get a feel for the quality of the properties for themselves.

“We encourage all interested buyers to come and chat with the sales team about their options available, take a look around the Show Homes and ask any questions that they may have.”