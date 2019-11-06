Food hygiene ratings: here's how Hartlepool's hotels, B&Bs, and guest houses performed
Take a look at the food hygiene ratings for these Hartlepool hotels, B&Bs, and guest houses.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:49 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:50 am
All the businesses were inspected by the Food Standards Agency over the last three years, and have been given a hygiene rating from 0 (improvement urgently needed) to 5 (very good). The businesses have been listed in alphabetical order.