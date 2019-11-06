Hartlepool food hygiene ratings.

Food hygiene ratings: here's how Hartlepool's hotels, B&Bs, and guest houses performed

Take a look at the food hygiene ratings for these Hartlepool hotels, B&Bs, and guest houses.

By Conor Marlborough
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:49 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:50 am

All the businesses were inspected by the Food Standards Agency over the last three years, and have been given a hygiene rating from 0 (improvement urgently needed) to 5 (very good). The businesses have been listed in alphabetical order.

1. Aarondale Hotel - (Inspected 2017)

46-48 Station Lane Hartlepool, TS25 1BG - Food Hygiene Rating: 5 (Very Good)

Photo: Google

2. Altonlea Lodge Guest House - (Inspected 2018)

19 The Green, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, TS25 1AT - Food Hygiene Rating: 5 (Very Good)

Photo: Google

3. Brafferton Guest House - (Inspected 2017)

161 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, TS25 1SL - Food Hygiene Rating: 5 (Very Good)

Photo: Google

4. The Castle - (Inspected 2019)

The Village, Castle Eden, Hartlepool, TS27 4SL - Food Hygiene Rating: 5 (Very Good)

Photo: Google

