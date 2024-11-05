Lifelong friends and grassroots football teammates Alan Harrison and Alex Weegra have turned their shared passion for football and travel into a unique business venture - Mystery Gamedays.

This recently launched company offers fans the chance to experience the beautiful game with a twist – surprise destinations revealed just days before departure.

The idea stemmed from Hartlepool-born co-founders Alan and Alex’s own adventures, starting with a trip to Villarreal versus Levante in Spain with secondary school eight years ago before attending AC Milan versus Atalanta in 2022.

Alan said: “We quickly realised how much we enjoyed combining travel with watching live football in different countries. It was after a trip to see Ajax versus Heerenveen last year when we decided to turn this passion into a business, adding the element of surprise to make it even more exciting.”

Co-founders of Mystery Gamedays Alex Weegram and Alan Harrison with the Reveal Packs.

Mystery Gamedays operates on a simple but thrilling premise. Customers choose their preferred travel dates and group size, select a package that suits their budget, including flights, accommodation and match tickets, and then prepare for the big reveal.

Airports are used nationwide, with the main packages departing from Edinburgh, Manchester, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham and any London airport.

There is also the option to fly from Newcastle or Leeds if selected via the bespoke Mystery Weekend package option although other northern airports such as Edinburgh and Manchester offer exceptional value for customers using the regular packages.

Online packages start from £299 and range to £424 per person and include two-night accommodation at a three or four-star hotel. A bespoke option to add extra days, for example, alters the price.

Mystery Gamedays' customer photograph from inside the San Siro, Milan.

And 10-15 days before the travel date, customers receive a ‘reveal pack’ containing all travel details, including the destination city, flight information, accommodation details and, of course, the match tickets.

“We want that reveal pack to be a big deal," says Alex. "It's designed to be sleek to fit through the letter box and exciting, perfect for a surprise gift or to build anticipation for a stag do. The first order we received was for a 15-man stag do – it's ideal for groups like that.”

Mystery Gamedays is aiming to offer much more than just attending a match, it wants people to explore new cities and cultures and sharing unforgettable experiences with friends or on their own.

“The mystery element allows people to go somewhere they wouldn't ordinarily book themselves,” Alan said.

"We sent a competition winner to the Geneva derby between Servette and Lausanne on September 28, that's a game you wouldn't typically consider, but it offers a unique and exciting experience. A fantastic trip.

“The reveal pack could also be the perfect gift under people's Christmas trees this Christmas, for example.”

The company offers packages to a wide range of top European leagues, including La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, the Bundesliga in Germany, and Ligue 1 in France. Special requests mean customers don't end up repeating a previous trip.

"Whether it is Switzerland, Italy for Inter v Juventus or Germany for Munich v Dortmund, you can end up anywhere in Europe really," adds Alex.

To provide peace of mind, Mystery Gamedays is fully ATOL protected and accredited by the CAA, offering financial security for travellers.

"We have trusted suppliers in the football and travel industry,” explained Alan. “This allows us to access a network of reliable services and pass on the benefits to our customers. It’s hassle-free for them.”

Mystery Gamedays will deliver for solo travellers, families, large groups of friends or corporate parties.

Visit www.mysterygamedays.com to browse packages and book a trip.