Former Hartlepool apprentice Stuart moves up career ladder

Stuart Gallagher joined global automotive manufacturer TDM Friction four and a half years ago and has been appointed as a new IT department support technician, with responsibility for the firm’s IT capabilities across the business.

His promotion has also resulted in the appointment of new IT apprentice Ethan Robson.

Stuart said: “This role is a lot more demanding than my previous position but I am really enjoying it and am relishing having more responsibility.

Stuart Gallagher, front, with Ethan Robson.

“TMD Friction is a great place to work and the company really is committed to investing in their staff and giving people with the right attitude and work ethic the opportunity to move up the career ladder."

He added: “Hopefully this position will set me up for a project engineer or team leader role at TMD Friction. That’s certainly my aim.

“I am also enjoying mentoring Ethan as he embarks on his development journey.”

Ethan, 20, from Horden, joined TMD Friction through Baltic Recruitment and is enjoying settling into his apprenticeship role at the firm’s factory on the Oakesway Trading Estate.

He said: “My aim it to prove myself over the next 12 months and hopefully secure a permanent role here, which will also enable me to complete a Level 4 apprenticeship too.”

TMD Friction has committed a significant amount of investment in its IT department in recent months.